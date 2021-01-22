CSPD searching for suspect involved in a string of robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect in a string of robberies.

Colorado Springs Police say the suspect approached a man in his car near E. Fillmore St. and El Paso St. on Wednesday.

The suspect got inside the car, demanded money and once the victim got out, the suspect drove off in his car.

Fifteen minutes later a second robbery happened near W. Fillmore St. and Beacon St. Ten minutes later another robbery happened near Nichols Blvd. and Fillmore St.

Colorado Springs Police believe all robberies are connected and are still searching for the suspect.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

