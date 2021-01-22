CSPD investigating death in Southeast Colorado Springs
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police is investigating after a man was found dead near the 4700 block of Jet Wing Circle in Colorado Springs.
The call came in around 4:30 a.m. Friday. CSPD says the homicide unit is currently investigating his death.
The mans identity and cause of death have not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
