CSPD investigating death in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police is investigating after a man was found dead near the 4700 block of Jet Wing Circle in Colorado Springs.

BREAKING: CSPD homicide unit is investigating a death on Jet Wing Circle West. A man was found dead around 4:30am this morning. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/jpHJWXau1a — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) January 22, 2021

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. Friday. CSPD says the homicide unit is currently investigating his death.

The mans identity and cause of death have not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

