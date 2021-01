COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a fire early Friday morning near Harvard Street in the Widefield area.

BREAKING: Fire in Widefield neighborhood on Harvard Street. TONS of smoke in the area. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Bl269PMQxv — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) January 22, 2021

We have a crew on scene and will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.