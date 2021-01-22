Advertisement

Congressman sets off metal detector trying to get on House floor

Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because...
Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon, a Capitol official said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Capitol Police are investigating after a congressman allegedly attempted to bring a gun onto the House floor.

A Capitol official said Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Harris was sent away and reportedly asked fellow Republican, Representative John Katko, to hold his weapon.

Katko refused, saying he didn’t have a license.

Moments later, Harris returned and went through the metal detector with no issue.

The Capitol official confirmed Harris did not enter the House floor with a weapon.

Harris’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The metal detectors were installed last week after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A source says members of Congress can carry firearms in the halls of Congress and on Capitol grounds if they have Washington, D.C., licenses and their ammunition is carried separately.

They are not allowed to bring them onto the House floor.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 40 years, the victims have been identified as Pamela Buckley of Colorado...
Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Victims Derek Greer and Natalie Partida
Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden’s executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid as Congress debates more relief
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural
1.22.21
Another nice day
Pueblo Police say a man ins in custody facing assault, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.
Suspect in custody following reported kidnapping in Pueblo