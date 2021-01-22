Colorado health department to discontinue Curative COVID-19 tests with concerns over accuracy

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s health department is discontinuing the use of Curative COVID-19 tests.

The decision was announced on Thursday by the Colorado State Joint Information Center after the FDA cited additional concerns about the accuracy of the Curative assay and collections methods. The state recommends anyone who got tested at a Curative site on or after Jan. 13 and received a negative result should get tested again.

“Curative testing may still be used at some community testing sites, but should only be used on symptomatic persons with anterior nares or nasopharyngeal swabs, not oral,” a release from the Colorado State Joint Information Center reads. “If an individual is asymptomatic, we advise that they seek testing at a non-Curative site. The state does expect it will transition away from Curative testing at community testing sites, as well, in the coming weeks.”

Nearly 1,000 congregate facilities are affected by the decision. Curative recently averaged about 70,000 tests per week during its contract with the state which started in November. As of Jan. 19, Curative had done more than 715,000 tests in Colorado.

“We are committed to providing all Coloradans with access to reliable tests,” said Sarah Tuneberg, testing and containment manager for the COVID-19 response. “It’s clear that with the FDA’s most recent guidance, we need to move away from using Curative testing at congregate facilities. We have a transition plan that will allow us to move quickly with minimal disruption to testing, which is a critical tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We remind Coloradans that testing, while critical, is just one tool in our toolbox. We all need to continue to follow public health protocols, like mask wearing, avoiding large gatherings, and physical distancing.”

Click here for more information on the decision.

