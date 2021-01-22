Burglary suspect tased and taken into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police took a man into custody after finding him inside a business holding a drill. CSPD responded to a call for a burglary in progress early Friday morning near E. Platte Ave. and N. Prospect St.

The suspect was identified as Seorig Jang.

When officers arrived Jang was in the business and initially listened to their commands and then tried to flee the scene.

Officers began chasing the suspect, he reportedly tripped and officers were able to deploy their taser. Jang tried to get back up and was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.