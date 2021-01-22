Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 40 years, the victims have been identified as Pamela Buckley of Colorado...
Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina
Victims Derek Greer and Natalie Partida
Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in...
Timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career
Hank Aaron's career broke records and shattered racial barriers, as he fought an uphill battle...
Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
$1 billion: Mega Millions lottery prize due to long odds, slow sales
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
Fauci wants to beat goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days