Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after two teens were shot execution-style and left dead on a roadway, the final suspect is expected to learn his legal fate.

Ten people linked with the South Side Solados street gang were arrested in the March 2017 killings of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. In the nearly four years since, nine have accepted plea deals -- except one. Marco Garcia-Bravo was the lone suspect to stand trial, and jury deliberations could wrap up as soon as Thursday.

Garcia-Bravo was just 20 years old when prosecutors say he helped mastermind and carry out a revenge plot against Natalie, who was suspected of giving information to a rival gang.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained in 2017, Natalie and her friend Derek were abducted at gunpoint from a party by Garcia-Bravo, Diego Chacon and Gustavo Marquez -- the latter who would ultimately provide the details to police that led to nearly a dozen arrests.

“He said as soon as Mr. Chacon got in the car, he put his arm around [Natalie] and pointed a gun at her stomach. He said [Natalie] begged for her life numerous times during the drive ... Mr. Marquez said Mr. Garcia-Bravo offered [Natalie] a chance to say goodbye to her family. He handed her a cell phone; when [Natalie} did not log into her Facebook account, Mr. Garcia-Bravo took the phone back, stating, ‘You lost your chance.’” - Excerpt from the 2017 arrest affidavit

The affidavit, citing an interview with Marquez, states Garcia-Bravo drove around until the men found the ideal spot to carry out the assassinations. Chacon then forced the teens to kneel on the ground, and he and Garcia-Bravo allegedly took turns shooting the teens point-blank.

Chacon was sentenced in 2018 to 65 years in prison after accepting a plea deal to avoid a potential death sentence.

Garcia-Bravo is not facing the death penalty only because the Colorado Legislature repealed capital punishment last year. If the jury hands over a guilty verdict, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. His trial was the lone exception to an order signed in December to postpone all El Paso and Teller County jury trials until Feb. 5 due to the ongoing pandemic.

His attorneys have reportedly argued Garcia-Bravo was a “convenient patsy” for his co-conspirators to use to land lesser sentences, such as fellow defendant Joseph Rodriguez Jr., whose charges were downgraded from first-degree murder to second-degree kidnapping after accepting a plea deal that required him to testify against Garcia-Bravo. The defense is claiming Rodriguez was the car’s driver, not Garcia-Bravo. Several of the other suspects also testified against him.

Prosecutors have said testimony during Garcia-Bravo’s trial showed Natalie never did what she was accused of and ultimately died for. Derek was killed only because he decided to go to a party with a friend from school.

The families are anxiously awaiting a decision Thursday, hoping a verdict will bring their children some sense of justice.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.