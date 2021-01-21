Advertisement

Series of carjackings and robberies Thursday morning likely connected

Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs police cruiser(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a trio of suspects may be behind a string of carjackings and robberies in east Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

Officers first responded to three carjackings shortly after 1 a.m. involving at least three armed Black men wearing hoodies and masks. While investigating those crimes, calls started coming in regarding personal robberies a little south of where the carjackings took place. All of the calls mentioned the same suspects as the carjackings, and each of the calls mentioned a white newer-model Ford pickup.

At the time of this writing, exact locations for the crimes have not been released.

Police say they spotted the suspects driving around sometime before 7 a.m. and attempted to pull them over. The suspects were able to get away after a short chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

11 News has reached out to the police department for more details and will update this article as we learn more.

