Advertisement

New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.

Biden revealed the new décor Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

Benjamin Franklin peers down at Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter colored one installed by former President Donald Trump.

One office feature remains: Biden is also using what’s known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

Trump used that desk, too.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette
A Tesla crashed into a Honda while attempting a left turn, causing the Honda to run off the...
Man dies from injuries in weekend crash
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
LEFT: Quinton Sanders. MIDDLE: Semi-automatic handgun. RIGHT: K-9 Boot and handler Officer...
Man arrested in Colorado as police seize half a pound of meth, heroin and a gun

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Democrats set to formalize Jaime Harrison as national chair
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuclear treaty with Russia
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden discusses COVID-19 response
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office...
Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for “dehumanization”