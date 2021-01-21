Advertisement

Man suspected of sex assault on a child in Colorado and police believe there could be more victims

Suspect Ian C. Morrison.
Suspect Ian C. Morrison.(Boulder PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado believe there could be more victims in a case where a man is suspected of sex assault on a child.

The Boulder Police Department arrested 36-year-old Ian Morrison Tuesday night. He’s facing charges that include sex assault on a child, sex assault, enticement of a child and false imprisonment stemming from incidents that happened in 2020. The crimes were reported to police by the victim’s parent.

“The ongoing investigation has uncovered that Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material of children and detectives are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet reported incidents to law enforcement,” Boulder Police wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

If you have any information on the case that could help police you’re asked to call Detective McNalley at 303-441-3336.

