Lawyer for man charged in destructive Colorado wildfire wants case dismissed

Jesper Jorgensen, Costilla County Sheriff's Office.
Jesper Jorgensen, Costilla County Sheriff's Office.(KKTV)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A lawyer for a Danish man charged with arson for starting a wildfire that destroyed over 100 homes in southern Colorado in 2018 is urging a judge to dismiss the case.

During a hearing Thursday, Jesper Joergensen’s lawyer said doctors have found him unable to stand trial three times because of his mental health. She also said his delusional disorder makes him refuse to take medication. The hearing came a day after Joergensen refused to leave jail for another mental health evaluation.

Prosecutors want to look into the possibility of doing an evaluation in jail or possibly forcing him to take medication.

