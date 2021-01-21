Advertisement

Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three former presidents honored President Joe Biden as America’s new leader in a joint video Wednesday -- as Biden began his term in office.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing Biden well and emphasizing his call for national unity.

They appeared side by side in the video message, which was recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.

Notably absent from the video was former president Donald Trump, who became the first president since 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Biden said Wednesday Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the letter’s contents.

Trump did not name Biden in his farewell address, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
Colorado Springs firefighters contain brush fire that was threatening homes Wednesday evening
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
A Tesla crashed into a Honda while attempting a left turn, causing the Honda to run off the...
Man dies from injuries in weekend crash
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
LEFT: Quinton Sanders. MIDDLE: Semi-automatic handgun. RIGHT: K-9 Boot and handler Officer...
Man arrested in Colorado as police seize half a pound of meth, heroin and a gun

Latest News

1.21.21
Nice day ahead
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing...
Former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton honor Biden
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead