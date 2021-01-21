Former Denver Broncos coach and Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL

(KKTV) - A coach who helped the Denver Broncos win multiple Super Bowls announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Gary Kubiak, most recently the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach for the Minnesota Vikings, officially announced his retirement. The Vikings posted the news to Twitter. He made a total of seven Super Bowl appearances, losing three as a backup quarterback with the Broncos, winning two as an assistant coach with the Broncos, winning one as an assistant coach for the 49ers and winning Super Bowl 50 as a head coach with the Broncos.

During his time as a backup player, he helped the Broncos to win two Super Bowl titles.

Vikings Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Gary Kubiak has officially announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/MOmPfhPjL7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 21, 2021

