Former Denver Broncos coach and Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football...
Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A coach who helped the Denver Broncos win multiple Super Bowls announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Gary Kubiak, most recently the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach for the Minnesota Vikings, officially announced his retirement. The Vikings posted the news to Twitter. He made a total of seven Super Bowl appearances, losing three as a backup quarterback with the Broncos, winning two as an assistant coach with the Broncos, winning one as an assistant coach for the 49ers and winning Super Bowl 50 as a head coach with the Broncos.

During his time as a backup player, he helped the Broncos to win two Super Bowl titles.

