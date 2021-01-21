Coyote pup with signs of mange spotted in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coyotes in Colorado tend to be more territorial from January to February, and at least one coyote pup in the Colorado Springs area is showing signs of mange.

Mange is caused by small skin parasites called mites. It is highly contagious and pet owners are strongly advised to keep their pets away from coyotes.

This week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of a coyote pup in the Rockrimmon area with a bare tail. The bare tail is a sign of mange. Even though coyotes are common in Colorado, including in urban areas, pet owners still need to take steps to keep their animals safe.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has provided tips in the past to keep interactions between pets and wildlife to a minimum:

1) Don’t feed wildlife!

2) Protect your pets!

3) Haze coyotes when you see them!

CPW recommends that all dog owners take the following precautions:

-Always supervise your pet outside, especially at dawn and dusk.-Keep your dog on a short leash while recreating, even in areas where off leash is allowed—avoid retractable leashes.

-Do not allow your dog to play or interact with a coyote.

-If possible, pick up your dog when coyotes are visible.-Avoid potential den sites and thick vegetation.

-If you must leave your dog outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel.

Coyotes are common in CO including urban areas. This was in #ColoradoSprings Sunday. It's bare tail indicates mange, caused by small skin parasites called mites. Mange can be highly contagious. It's another reason pet owners are strongly urged to protect their pets from coyotes. pic.twitter.com/vwVjXJB6Kq — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 19, 2021

