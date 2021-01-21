Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine information and data for El Paso and Pueblo Counties

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(El Paso County Public Health handout photo)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the battle against COVID-19 continues, 11 News wants to help guide Colorado residents directly to the source for information on vaccines and data.

The following is a list of quick links to help our viewers navigate the pandemic.

COVID-19 VACCINE INFORMATION:

-El Paso County residents should click here for information on how and when they can receive a vaccine.

-Pueblo County residents who are 70 or older can sign up for vaccine notifications by clicking this link.

*Many hospital systems recommend members of the public should check their patient portals for any news, updates and notifications on vaccine distribution.

COVID-19 VACCINE DATA:

-For data from the State of Colorado click here.

-El Paso County vaccine data can be found by clicking here.

COVID-19 DATA:

-Click here for the State of Colorado COVID-19 data dashboard.

-El Paso County COVID-19 data can be found here.

-Pueblo County COVID-19 data can be found by clicking here.

This list was last updated on Nov. 20, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a strip mall near E. Bijou St. and N....
Fire under control at strip mall in Colorado Springs
Stock photo of police lights.
Two people cited in illegal gambling operation
El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19...
El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Latest News

Great day
Still nice for Thursday
Suspect Ian C. Morrison.
Man suspected of sex assault on a child in Colorado and police believe there could be more victims
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
Colorado Springs firefighters contain brush fire that was threatening homes Wednesday evening