COVID-19 vaccine information and data for El Paso and Pueblo Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the battle against COVID-19 continues, 11 News wants to help guide Colorado residents directly to the source for information on vaccines and data.

The following is a list of quick links to help our viewers navigate the pandemic.

COVID-19 VACCINE INFORMATION:

-El Paso County residents should click here for information on how and when they can receive a vaccine.

-Pueblo County residents who are 70 or older can sign up for vaccine notifications by clicking this link.

*Many hospital systems recommend members of the public should check their patient portals for any news, updates and notifications on vaccine distribution.

COVID-19 VACCINE DATA:

-For data from the State of Colorado click here.

-El Paso County vaccine data can be found by clicking here.

COVID-19 DATA:

-Click here for the State of Colorado COVID-19 data dashboard.

-El Paso County COVID-19 data can be found here.

-Pueblo County COVID-19 data can be found by clicking here.

This list was last updated on Nov. 20, 2021.

