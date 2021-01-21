Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman is one of two people who were identified as victims in a cold case out of South Carolina that is more than 40 years old.

Pamela Buckley of Colorado Springs and James Freund of Lancaster, Pennsylvania were both identified by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office thanks to DNA evidence. Both were reported missing in 1975. 11 News partner WIS News is reporting former Sumter County Sheriff Ira Byrd Parnell dedicated much of his life to solving the case.

Their bodies were discovered by a truck driver in 1976 along I-95 in South Carolina. The sheriff’s office said both were shot. Soon after their bodies were found, their photos were shared nationwide, but their identities remained a mystery until recently. In 2019, their DNA samples were sent to the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that works to identify deceased persons using forensic genealogy.

Investigators added they have a list of potential suspects they plan on interviewing and the case was reopened.

“It is our hope that this news will bring the families some closure to what occurred in 1976,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis stated.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

