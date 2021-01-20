Suspect leaves scene of bank robbery on foot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Springs Police one person walked into a bank near Centennial Blvd. and W. Fillmore St. in Colorado Springs.

The robbery reportedly happened around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank, provided a robbery note and then left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Right now, detectives from the CSPD Robbery Unit are investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.