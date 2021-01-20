Advertisement

MISSING: Pregnant woman who is believed to be homeless

Jennifer Lee Witte-Madrid
Jennifer Lee Witte-Madrid(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman who is believed to be pregnant.

Photos of 30-year-old Jennifer Lee Witte-Madrid are at the top of this article, they were posted to Twitter on Wednesday. According to Pueblo Police, Witte-Madrid is homeless and is known to frequent the north side of the city near I-25 and Highway 50. She has been missing since Monday and police believe she may be using drugs.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-553-3329.

