Man dies from injuries in weekend crash

A Tesla crashed into a Honda while attempting a left turn, causing the Honda to run off the road into a fire hydrant. The driver of the Honda died two days after the collision.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 30-year-old man died Monday from injuries suffered in a crash over the weekend.

The victim was one of two drivers who collided at the intersection of Barnes Road and Antelope Ridge Drive Saturday afternoon. According to police, a Tesla heading westbound on Barnes tried to make an unprotected left turn onto Antelope Ridge and hit an oncoming Honda. The Honda spun off the road and smashed into a fire hydrant. The driver was partially ejected.

Police have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Mick Gardner, the Honda driver.

No injuries were reported for the driver in the Tesla.

Officers continue to investigate the crash. Speeding and impairment are not thought to have played any part.

This is the second fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2020.

