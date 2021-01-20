Advertisement

Man arrested in Colorado as police seize half a pound of meth, heroin and a gun

LEFT: Quinton Sanders. MIDDLE: Semi-automatic handgun. RIGHT: K-9 Boot and handler Officer...
LEFT: Quinton Sanders. MIDDLE: Semi-automatic handgun. RIGHT: K-9 Boot and handler Officer Austin Phillips(Canon City PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police seized about half a pound of meth after receiving a tip about an alleged drug dealer in the Canon City area.

The Canon City Police Department received the tip on Sunday at about 9 p.m. The tipster claimed 36-year-old Quinton Sanders was dealing drugs and that he was driving a white BMW. Officers were able to locate the vehicle off Highway 50 in Canon City and pulled Sanders over.

“On approaching the vehicle, Officers saw a handgun in the vehicle,” Commander Tim Walsh with the Canon City Police Department wrote in a news release. “The driver, Quinton, and a female passenger were detained while Canon City Police Department K-9 Boot and his handler performed a sniff of the vehicle. Boot indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.”

Officers found about half a pound of meth, 21.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic handgun with a rifle adapter.

Sanders is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offense. His passenger was released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
Stock photo of police lights.
Two people cited in illegal gambling operation
Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a strip mall near E. Bijou St. and N....
Fire under control at strip mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19...
El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Latest News

Jennifer Lee Witte-Madrid
MISSING: Pregnant woman who is believed to be homeless
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
1 shot in west Colorado Springs neighborhood
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback