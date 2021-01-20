Man arrested in Colorado as police seize half a pound of meth, heroin and a gun

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police seized about half a pound of meth after receiving a tip about an alleged drug dealer in the Canon City area.

The Canon City Police Department received the tip on Sunday at about 9 p.m. The tipster claimed 36-year-old Quinton Sanders was dealing drugs and that he was driving a white BMW. Officers were able to locate the vehicle off Highway 50 in Canon City and pulled Sanders over.

“On approaching the vehicle, Officers saw a handgun in the vehicle,” Commander Tim Walsh with the Canon City Police Department wrote in a news release. “The driver, Quinton, and a female passenger were detained while Canon City Police Department K-9 Boot and his handler performed a sniff of the vehicle. Boot indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.”

Officers found about half a pound of meth, 21.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic handgun with a rifle adapter.

Sanders is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offense. His passenger was released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.