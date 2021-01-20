Advertisement

Limousine awaits ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison if Trump pardons him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. The president was expected to issue pardons to as many as 100 people before leaving office at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Stock photo of police lights.
Two people cited in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot now $970M; Powerball up to $730M
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, more than 140 others
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden marks nation’s COVID grief before inauguration pomp
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks