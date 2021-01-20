Advertisement

Jokic scores 27 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Thunder 119-101

Nuggets have now won two of last three games.
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds before calling it an early night as the Denver Nuggets routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-101. Jokic also had six assists before taking a seat on the bench with the other starters for the fourth quarter after helping Denver build a big lead. Reserve Monte Morris added 15 points and Paul Millsap finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to help Nuggets knock off the Thunder at home for the sixth straight time. Luguentz Dort kept the Thunder close early by scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Stock photo of police lights.
Two people cited in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

Caldwell Field, the home of Branson football, is in desperate need of renovations.
Branson’s ambitious fundraiser fights to keep football
El quarterback Tom Brady (12), de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, delante del outside linebacker...
Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20
Colorado women's basketball celebrates following a 77-72 victory over #1 Stanford
Hollingshed’s 32 points helps CU upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Clarkson helps Jazz to 5th straight, beat Nuggets 109-105