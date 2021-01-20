Advertisement

Fire destroys Security home

The house was ruled a total loss.
The house was ruled a total loss.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is safe after a fire tore through a home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Widefield Drive around 5:30 a.m. The house is located across the street from Discovery High School.

“Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. At that time, everybody was out of the house. We made the choice to go to a defensive attack and start putting water on the fire,” said Security Battalion Chief Charles James.

A defensive attack is when firefighters battle the fire outside the structure, James explained.

“We had heavy, heavy fire coming out all windows, so kept all my firefighters outside, everybody that lives in the house, I knew was clear, so we just put water on it from the outside,” he said.

The cold weather also presented challenges Wednesday.

“Walking around with all the water, the road and walkways and everything does get slick,” James said.

Security, Hanover, Stratmoor Hills and Fountain firefighters responded to the blaze.

The house has been deemed a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

