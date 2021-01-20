Advertisement

“CSPD Corrupt ” graffiti painted in two different locations in Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say an unknown suspect driving a dark colored SUV painted graffiti at two separate locations in the city.

The graffiti reportedly happened around 1 a.m on Tuesday near the 000 block of South Nevada Ave. Officers also believe two windows panes were shattered near the 100 block of South Nevada Ave. along with more graffiti.

The wording on the graffiti reportedly read “CSPD Corrupt” at both locations.

CSPD officers were able to collect images and video of the damage and are currently investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

