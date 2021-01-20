Advertisement

Colorado Springs firefighters contain brush fire that was threatening homes Wednesday evening

Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.(11 News Viewer Paul)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a brush fire Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs that was threatening multiple homes.

As of 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department estimated the blaze was about five acres in size as it was burning near N. 30th Street and Water Street just north of Old Colorado City and to the east of Garden of the Gods. Crews were doing structure protection at that time, about half a dozen homes were threatened.

At about 5:25 p.m. CSFD reported the fire was contained.

11 News has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

