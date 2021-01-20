Colorado Springs firefighters contain brush fire that was threatening homes Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a brush fire Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs that was threatening multiple homes.

As of 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department estimated the blaze was about five acres in size as it was burning near N. 30th Street and Water Street just north of Old Colorado City and to the east of Garden of the Gods. Crews were doing structure protection at that time, about half a dozen homes were threatened.

At about 5:25 p.m. CSFD reported the fire was contained.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units are responding to a reported 1 acre grass fire at N 30th St and Water St. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2021

