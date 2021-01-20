Colorado Convention Center will be decommissioned as alternative COVID-19 care site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The alternative care site for COVID-19 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver is expected to be turned back to the County in March 2021.

That’s according to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Today, January 19, the Unified Coordination Center began steps to decommission the alternative care site at the Colorado Convention Center. The site is expected to be turned back over to Denver County by March 25, 2021. #COVID19Colorado pic.twitter.com/FLQwcuk8Li — CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) January 19, 2021

On Tuesday, the Unified Coordination Center started making the steps needed to decommission the site by March 25, 2021.

The care sites at St. Anthony’s and St. Mary Corwin are still in place.

