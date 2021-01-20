Colorado Convention Center will be decommissioned as alternative COVID-19 care site
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The alternative care site for COVID-19 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver is expected to be turned back to the County in March 2021.
That’s according to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
On Tuesday, the Unified Coordination Center started making the steps needed to decommission the site by March 25, 2021.
The care sites at St. Anthony’s and St. Mary Corwin are still in place.
