Advertisement

Colorado Convention Center will be decommissioned as alternative COVID-19 care site

COVID-19 in Colorado
COVID-19 in Colorado(AP)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The alternative care site for COVID-19 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver is expected to be turned back to the County in March 2021.

That’s according to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

On Tuesday, the Unified Coordination Center started making the steps needed to decommission the site by March 25, 2021.

The care sites at St. Anthony’s and St. Mary Corwin are still in place.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Stock photo of police lights.
Two people cited in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’
Warmer with some wind for midweek
Much warmer and windy for some on Wednesday
File image
Suspect leaves scene of bank robbery on foot
“CSPD Corrupt ” graffiti painted in two different locations in Colorado Springs.
“CSPD Corrupt ” graffiti painted in two different locations in Colorado Springs