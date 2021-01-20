Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
Stock photo of police lights.
Two people cited in illegal gambling operation
Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a strip mall near E. Bijou St. and N....
Fire under control at strip mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19...
El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Latest News

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the...
With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem
Eugene Goodman, the officer who drew rioters away from the Senate, escorted Vice President...
Officer who diverted rioters escorts Harris at inauguration
Joe Biden gave his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th president.
Biden at inauguration: 'Let's begin to listen to one another again'
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback