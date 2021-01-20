1 shot in west Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Busch Avenue in west Colorado Springs just before 5 a.m., where they found a man shot in the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

At the time of this writing, police are still working to identify the suspect. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

