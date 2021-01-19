2 people in custody after CSPD issues warrant
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two people are in custody after they issued a warrant Monday afternoon.
Police say two people were arrested at a home near Water Street and Adams Drive in the Pleasant Valley area.
Their identities or the charges they are facing have not yet been released.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
