Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden immigration plan opposed by GOP, conservative groups
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
‘Shameful’: US virus deaths top 400K as Trump leaves office
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then...
From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebs join inaugural
El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19...
El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard