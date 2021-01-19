Advertisement

Students in Pueblo head back into the classroom

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Students from D-60 and D-70 in Pueblo returned to in-person learning Monday after several months of being remote. The districts made the choice to move back to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the county.

D-60 in the city of Pueblo all preschool, elementary and middle school students enrolled in in-person instruction will return for four days a week. Students and teachers in the district were excited to have students back in the classroom, but with the pandemic people still need to be careful.

D-60 tweeted a video this morning showing staff members from Minnequa Elementary making sure the school stays clean and students stay safe.

Middle school students both in-person and fully online will return to their Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday hybrid schedules.

On Monday, January 25, high school students enrolled in in-person instruction will return to in-person learning. Both In-person and fully online high school students will transition to their Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday hybrid schedules.

In Pueblo County, D-70 students also returned to in-person learning on Monday.

All elementary and middle school students, along with students from Rye High school were back in the classroom today.

The district shared this picture of students from Beulah Elementary as they were going inside the building for the first time in months.

Beulah Elementary students, in D-70 in Pueblo County, returned to in-person learning on Monday for the first time in months.(D-70)

Pueblo County High and Pueblo County High students will stick to their hybrid schedules.

Students who choose remote learning will continue with those classes and will receive further instruction from their schools.

