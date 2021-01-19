Advertisement

Rep. Lauren Boebert refutes claims made by Rep. Steve Cohen

(KKCO/KJCT)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C., (PRESS RELEASE) - On Monday, U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) released the following statement refuting false allegations made by U.S. Representative Steve Cohen on CNN:

“Representative Cohen’s claim that he saw me give a reconnaissance tour with people not on the team is 100% false. I have never given any tours of the U.S. Capitol in the 117th Congress to anyone besides family members in town for my swearing in. As Members of Congress, we have a duty to elevate the discourse and unify during times of crisis. Unfortunately, Rep. Cohen instead chose to go on CNN today to repeat irresponsible lies in order to elevate his own political relevance and to further fuel the division of our country.”

Background:

Monday, U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) sent a letter to U.S. Representative Steve Cohen (TN-09) refuting false and baseless allegations he recently made about Congresswoman Boebert on CNN.

During a live interview today, the CNN host asked Rep. Cohen whether rioters received advanced reconnaissance tours to help carry out the illegal acts that took place on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol stating, “I want to ask you about something specific because several of your colleagues have alleged that the rioters may have received inside help, including raising the prospects of tours, conducted or with the ok, of fellow sitting Members of Congress. This is quite a charge to make. Have you seen any hard evidence to substantiate that allegation?”

Rep. Cohen responded that he saw Congressman Boebert giving a Capitol tour to a large group between January 3rd and January 6th and made clear that he believed this was a reconnaissance tour led by a Member of Congress that he witnessed stating, “The only thing I’ve seen, Congressman Yarmouth refreshed my recollection yesterday, we saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th. I remember they were walking in a tunnel and we saw her and are confident who she was and she had a large group with her…But it’s pretty clear her team, is the team, she’s not on the home team. She was with the visitors.”

In her letter refuting these false and baseless claims from Rep. Cohen, Congresswoman Boebert stated in part:

“It’s unfortunate that you have connected my family being in D.C. for my swearing in with the Capitol riots, so I’d like to directly address what you claim you saw.”Let me be clear—All of your claims and implications are categorically false. I have never given a tour of the U.S. Capitol to any outside group. As I previously stated, I brought my family to the Capitol on January 2nd for a tour and on the 3rd for pictures to commemorate the day I was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. Congress. Again, the only people I have ever had in the Capitol with me in the 117th Congress are my young children, husband, mom, aunt and uncle.”I’d like to repeat myself in condemning the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. The violence that took place on January 6th was indefensible and these criminals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I do not support unlawful acts of violence and support the rule of law. Myself and my entire family are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred. We are praying and asking for peace and civility during this coming week and as the country looks to heal from the events of January 6th. “As Members of Congress, we have a duty to elevate the discourse and unify during times of crisis. Associating Members with the attack on our Capitol without any factual evidence to support these claims is not helpful, further divides the country and places Members at risk.”

