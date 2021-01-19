Advertisement

President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil immigration bill on Day One of his Presidency

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration. It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies. The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies. But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt.

It is set to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Kenyon Dorsey
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

A woman at the Retreat at Sunny Vista in Colorado Springs receives her first dose of the...
’Do not let any vaccines sit on shelves:’ Governor asks vaccine providers to use reserve doses
Beulah Elementary students, in D-70 in Pueblo County, returned to in-person learning on Monday...
Students in Pueblo head back into the classroom
Travelers make their way up the arrival ramp at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the...
CBS: Trump removes COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil
Snow wraps up early Tuesday
Snow (for some) tonight into early Tuesday