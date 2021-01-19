Advertisement

Music teacher continues class while protecting US Capitol with National Guard

By WJLA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - An elementary school music teacher from Virginia is among the National Guardsmen called up to protect the United States Capitol. But he’s kept teaching classes from his Humvee.

Dr. Jake Kohut is on the front lines of protecting the Capitol for Wednesday’s inauguration as part of the National Guard, which arrived last Wednesday.

“It’s certainly interesting to feel like you’re a part of history,” he said. “I mean, it’s an honor to be doing the work and to be a part of this. This is, as I said, what we trained for, and it’s an honor to defend the Constitution and all those good ideals.”

Dr. Jake Kohut, an elementary school music teacher, is on the front lines of protecting the...
Dr. Jake Kohut, an elementary school music teacher, is on the front lines of protecting the U.S. Capitol as part of the National Guard. He's kept up with class in between his guard shifts.(Source: Jake Kohut, WJLA via CNN)

But Kohut is pulling double duty: in between guard shifts at the Capitol, he jumps online to teach his Canterbury Woods Elementary School students band lessons.

“I try to actually give an explanation. I had a time of just explaining what’s going on and to make sure that they’re not worried about us or me or anything like that,” he said.

The humble teacher shrugged off being called a hero, saying it’s just business as usual. He credits his mother, who was also a music teacher, and his wife, who is at home with their 3-year-old son.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man turns him self in to Teller County Jail after U.S. Capitol siege
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic