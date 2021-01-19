Advertisement

Male orangutan steps up to care for 2-year-old daughter after mother dies

By KCNC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) - A male orangutan at the Denver Zoo has stepped up to take on a role that isn’t typically seen in nature. He’s caring for his 2-year-old daughter after her mother died unexpectedly.

After 2-year-old Cerah lost her mother, Nias, to a heart attack in December, she quickly turned to her father, Berani, and he became “Mr. Mom.” It’s not something orangutans normally do, but zookeepers are grateful.

“It’s incredible to see. It’s this giant male with this tiny, little baby,” zookeeper Cindy Cossaboon said. “It’s one of those things where you have this terrible storm, and then, you have the rainbow at the end.”

Orangutan Berani has embraced his role as "Mr. Mom" to 2-year-old daughter Cerah. He cuddles...
Orangutan Berani has embraced his role as "Mr. Mom" to 2-year-old daughter Cerah. He cuddles with her, and they sleep together each night. He is also patient with her and runs after her if she cries.(Source: Denver Zoo, KCNC via CNN)

Berani has clearly embraced his new role. He cuddles with Cerah, and they sleep together each night. He is patient with her and runs after his daughter if she cries.

“He is doing a fantastic job. We couldn’t ask for better care for her,” Cossaboon said.

When Nias had her heart attack, it was tough on both the orangutans and their keepers. She was just 32, and orangutans can live into their 40s and 50s in captivity.

“Not many people get to experience the kind of relationship I get to experience with these animals,” Cossaboon said. “Each have their own personality and own story and these really special moments and memories.”

Zookeepers hope Cerah has a long and healthy life ahead of her. The bond she has with her father has already caught the attention of the public, and their story is a reminder of how similar orangutans are to humans.

“It’s just heartwarming to be able to see something that can bring us all joy and something to look forward to,” Cossaboon said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man turns him self in to Teller County Jail after U.S. Capitol siege
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic