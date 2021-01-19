Advertisement

2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon Stauch. (Photo from El Paso County Sheriff's Office)(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After months on pause, the case against a woman accused of killing her stepson will be moving forward.

For the second time, a mental health evaluation found Letecia Stauch, 37, mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

An earlier evaluation over the summer had already found Letecia Stauch competent, but following that ruling, her defense team requested another evaluation.

Her next court date is March 11-12.

Jan. 27 will mark one year since Stauch reported Gannon missing, claiming to law enforcement the young boy had run away. She was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina exactly five weeks later and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with evidence. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida in late March.

Since her arrest March 2, Stauch’s case has taken several twists and turns, starting with allegedly slipping out of her handcuffs in the back of her transport vehicle from South Carolina to Colorado and attacking a deputy. In May, her attorneys filed a pair of motions calling for her preliminary hearing to be pushed back, as well as possibly allowing the woman accused of killing her stepson to bond out of jail. The latter motion cited COVID-19 as a concern and suggested granting Stauch a bond “so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home.”

In June, Letecia was handed escape charges for allegedly plotting to break out of the El Paso County jail.

Now with this second competency ruling, the case appears back on track.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment

Latest News

El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19...
El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’
kktv midday weather 1.19.21
Bright but cold afternoon
From left: CJ Dominguez, Julius Baroz
2 new arrests announced in San Luis Valley human remains case
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases