Fire under control at strip mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a strip mall near E. Bijou St. and N. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported a little after 3:40 P.M. on Monday afternoon and crews were able to put out the fire within minutes of getting the call.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Fire is under control at this time. Crews working on controlling hot spots and looking for@fire extension. pic.twitter.com/6U2NZhuvYL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 18, 2021

Right now crews are working on controlling hot spots. CSFD says no one was injured in the fire and no surrounding businesses or structures were involved.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

