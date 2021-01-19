Advertisement

El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.(El Paso County Public Health)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health has launched a vaccine dashboard on Tuesday to track COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

The dashboard will include information on the current phase and priority groups, how many doses have been administered, how many immunization series have been completed, and the daily average of doses administered.

Susan Wheelan, the El Paso County Public Health Director, said in a press release:

“One of our top priorities in collaboration with our partners is to continue enhancing data transparency to help inform people in El Paso County communities. Locally we provide some of the most comprehensive data in Colorado, utilizing innovative and interactive platforms to visualize the County’s progress and response efforts. El Paso County vaccine distribution is an added component on our data dashboard. Throughout the region, there are monumental efforts happening to strengthen coordination and align strategy, policy, and resources to connect people with the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible”.

Vaccines administered in El Paso County as of 11:47 a.m. on January 19, 2021:

  • Total vaccines administered: 30,052
  • Phase(s): 1A and 1B
  • Immunization series complete: 5,619
  • Daily vaccines 7-day average: 1,077

El Paso County Public Health will update the information every evening. For more information on how to get a vaccine in El Paso County, click here.

