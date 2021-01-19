’Do not let any vaccines sit on shelves:’ Governor asks vaccine providers to use reserve doses

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado leaders are pushing to get more people their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. There’s a new directive from the governor to use up any reserve, “second dose” supply, so that nothing is sitting on the shelf.

Governor Jared Polis wrote a letter to the state’s vaccine partners Monday, asking them to “begin to actively manage your supply on a week to week basis.”

In the letter, Gov. Polis says there are about 40,000 “second” doses in the state that are not scheduled right now, so he wants to use those doses to vaccinate people for the first time.

He writes, “Due to the large quantities we received of first doses over the Christmas and New Years holidays and the slower administration that happened at that same time, we now have about 40,000 doses in the state for second doses that are not scheduled to be needed for second doses right now. This has created a situation where we have a choice to either let them sit on shelves until they are needed for second doses, or we can manage our supply in real time and get more first doses in arms now.”

The governor is directing hospitals and other providers to manage the vaccine supply on a week-to-week basis. That means partners should retain only enough second doses that are required for the week. Any additional second doses should be used as first doses for Coloradans ages 70 and up.

Governor Polis has voiced frustrations over the supply from the federal Government in recent weeks. In his letter, he mentions a conversation with General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. Polis says he was told the federal government has plans in place to increase the national supply by 1 million doses the first week of February, with additional increases. He says he has “more confidence in our supply chain.”

The governor says everyone who needs a second dose will get one. He says if the supply chain falters at any point, he will direct “first dose” deliveries to be used as “second doses” as needed.

