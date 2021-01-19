Advertisement

2 new arrests announced in San Luis Valley human remains case

From left: CJ Dominguez, Julius Baroz
From left: CJ Dominguez, Julius Baroz(CBI)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two additional suspects have been charged in connection with human remains found in the San Luis Valley late last year.

Julius Baroz, 30, and CJ Dominguez, 27, were arrested Monday for their alleged roles in the murder of 38-year-old Myron Martinez.

Martinez, of Del Norte, was reported missing Nov. 6. Law enforcement came upon his remains a few days later while executing a search warrant for a theft suspect on a property near Los Sauces. Further investigation resulted in the discovery of two other deceased victims, and the theft suspect was ultimately arrested for first-degree homicide following a nationwide manhunt. Adre “Psycho” Baroz was arrested near the New Mexico-Arizona state line Nov. 17.

All of the remains were in such poor state that it took a forensic anthropologist to make identifications. To date, only two of the three victims have been identified, Martinez and 34-year-old Shayla Hammel of Saguache.

Read more about the case here.

Baroz and Dominguez are currently only charged in the Martinez case. Baroz, of Alamosa, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains. Dominguez, also of Alamosa, is charged with tampering, second-degree kidnapping, and accessory to first-degree murder. Both men are being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center.

Adre Baroz, the primary suspect in the case, faces two additional first-degree murder charges and two additional tampering charges for Martinez and Hammel’s deaths, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation also announced Tuesday. He was already facing first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the FBI arresting papers. The suspect is seen pictured on the left.
Woodland Park man now in federal custody after U.S. Capitol siege
78-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Teller County
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
2nd evaluation finds Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment

Latest News

El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard today to track local COVID-19...
El Paso County launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’
kktv midday weather 1.19.21
Bright but cold afternoon
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases