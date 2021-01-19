2 new arrests announced in San Luis Valley human remains case

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two additional suspects have been charged in connection with human remains found in the San Luis Valley late last year.

Julius Baroz, 30, and CJ Dominguez, 27, were arrested Monday for their alleged roles in the murder of 38-year-old Myron Martinez.

Martinez, of Del Norte, was reported missing Nov. 6. Law enforcement came upon his remains a few days later while executing a search warrant for a theft suspect on a property near Los Sauces. Further investigation resulted in the discovery of two other deceased victims, and the theft suspect was ultimately arrested for first-degree homicide following a nationwide manhunt. Adre “Psycho” Baroz was arrested near the New Mexico-Arizona state line Nov. 17.

All of the remains were in such poor state that it took a forensic anthropologist to make identifications. To date, only two of the three victims have been identified, Martinez and 34-year-old Shayla Hammel of Saguache.

Baroz and Dominguez are currently only charged in the Martinez case. Baroz, of Alamosa, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains. Dominguez, also of Alamosa, is charged with tampering, second-degree kidnapping, and accessory to first-degree murder. Both men are being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center.

Adre Baroz, the primary suspect in the case, faces two additional first-degree murder charges and two additional tampering charges for Martinez and Hammel’s deaths, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation also announced Tuesday. He was already facing first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping charges.

