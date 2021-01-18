Woodland Park man turns him self in to Teller County Jail after U.S. Capitol siege

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A 24-year-old Colorado man has turned himself to the Teller County Jail in for his alleged role in the deadly Capitol riot earlier this month. That’s according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Gieswein has turned himself into the Teller County Jail. He will be handed over to Federal Authorities pursuant to their arrest warrant. #gieswein #USCapitolTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/sMs9yme7Tc — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) January 19, 2021

Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park is accused of assaulting federal officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before charging through the building wearing paramilitary gear.

Gieswein was also seen egging on the group breaking a window to get inside the Capitol, the arrest papers state.

According to the affidavit, Gieswein was identified through photographs and videos taken during the Capitol siege and later posted online.

In one video, Gieswein is allegedly seen helping a crowd push over a barrier separating them from law enforcement. He’s later captured on camera spraying an unknown substance at Capitol police, the affidavit says.

The arresting FBI agent notes Gieswein was carrying a baseball bat and appeared to have his phone fashioned on his vest facing outward so he could take video if he wished without having to use his hands.

“Another video captures Giewsein forcibly enter the Capitol through a broken window. In particular ... Gieswein observes and encourages other rioters as they strike a window -- first with a wooden board and then with a stolen plastic law enforcement shield -- until it breaks. The rioters, including Gieswein, then climb through the window into the Capitol. As Gieswein scrambles up into the building, the baseball bat is still visible in his hand.” - Excerpt from arrest affidavit

Law enforcement says Gieswein appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group Three Percenters, which advocates for resistance against U.S. policies it considers infringing on personal, local and gun ownership rights, as well as providing security at various right-wing protests. Authorities also believe Gieswein runs a paramilitary training group out of Woodland Park called the Woodland Wild Dogs. He was allegedly seen wearing a Woodland Wild Dogs patch on his military-style vest during the riot.

The day before he allegedly stormed the Capitol, the affidavit says Gieswein told a reporter that “corrupt politicians” needed to be removed from office and imprisoned, specifically naming President-elect Joe Biden, Vide President-elect Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, among other notable Democrats.

Gieswein faces the following charges in connection with the events of Jan. 6:

Assault on a federal officer

Destruction of government property

Obstruction of an official proceeding (Lawmakers were evacuated during the riot and forced to delay the certification of the Electoral College results)

Restricted building or grounds

Violent entry or disorderly conduct

Aiding and abetting

The entire arrest affidavit can be read here.

Gieswein will be handed over to Federal Authorities pursuant to their arrest warrant.

