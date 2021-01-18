Advertisement

‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum

The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The massive “Trump Baby” blimp that greeted President Donald Trump for years on his trips to London will live on in a British museum.

The 20-foot-tall protest blimp depicted Trump as a giant diaper-clad baby clutching a smartphone. It symbolized international opposition to his policies and administration.

It was created ahead of his first visit to the U.K., when hundreds of thousands of Britons poured onto the streets to protest his presence there.

Since then, it has followed Trump on his trips around the world, appearing in Washington and at several of his rallies and international tours.

The inflatable will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in London.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Kenyon Dorsey
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

78-year-old killed in Teller County crash
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Family seeks missing Texas woman after her 1-year-old found alone in car
FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at...
Dave Bautista offers $20K reward in case of manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back