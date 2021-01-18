Advertisement

Pueblo Police need help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Pueblo Police are searching for a driver who reportedly hit a person pushing shopping carts.
Pueblo Police are searching for a driver who reportedly hit a person pushing shopping carts.(Pueblo PD Traffic)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for a the drive of a van who allegedly hit someone pushing shopping carts. They are searching for the woman in this photo:

If you have any information on this incident, you can call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2538 or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

