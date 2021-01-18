Pueblo Police need help identifying hit-and-run suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for a the drive of a van who allegedly hit someone pushing shopping carts. They are searching for the woman in this photo:

Seeking the identity of the female driving the van in this photo. On 01-17-21 she hit shopping carts being pushed by the victim who sustained minor injuries. Case# 21-1202 pic.twitter.com/3H9NCSDDKS — PuebloPDTraffic (@PdTraffic) January 18, 2021

If you have any information on this incident, you can call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2538 or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.