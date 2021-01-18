Advertisement

Inauguration week brings heightened security to Washington

‘This will be an inaugural like no other’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – On a day meant to commemorate a civil rights icon, the city where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a defining speech about racial harmony is in a state of emergency amid concerns of potential violence from domestic extremists.

“We don’t want to see fences,” said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We definitely don’t want to see armed troops on our streets, but we do have to take a different posture.”

The coronavirus pandemic and siege of the U.S. Capitol have led to a marked change in Washington’s inaugural traditions.

“This will be an inaugural like no other, in large part because of COVID, but we’re going to get sworn in and we’re going to do the job we were hired to do,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president as mounting crises from the pandemic to the economy to homegrown threats pose unprecedented challenges.

“I think the events of the past few weeks have proven out how damaged the soul of America has been and how important it is to restore it,” said Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff. “That work starts on Wednesday.”

All of this is going on while outgoing President Donald Trump, faces a historic post-presidency impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

“This was the most serious presidential crime in the history of the United States of America,” according to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Amid tragedies brought on by the pandemic and political division, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will now have to grapple with how to pull the country together

“It is imperative that we lead ourselves out of this, that we heal our nation,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Kenyon Dorsey
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil immigration bill on Day One of his Presidency
A woman at the Retreat at Sunny Vista in Colorado Springs receives her first dose of the...
’Do not let any vaccines sit on shelves:’ Governor asks vaccine providers to use reserve doses
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
Beulah Elementary students, in D-70 in Pueblo County, returned to in-person learning on Monday...
Students in Pueblo head back into the classroom
Travelers make their way up the arrival ramp at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the...
CBS: Trump removes COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil