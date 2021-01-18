Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - A fire at a homeless camp caused a scare at the Capitol during what is already a tense week leading up to the presidential inauguration.

The Capitol complex was briefly locked down Monday morning when a plume of smoke was seen several blocks away.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex. People involved in the rehearsal said they heard security officials yelling that this was not a drill.

We just heard this announcement on a loudspeaker outside the Capitol grounds about the lockdown @wusa9 https://t.co/8SVgx8lU7S pic.twitter.com/OR70FVZ1Gn — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) January 18, 2021

The fire was underneath a bridge on Interstate 295 and was never a threat to the public or the inauguration, law enforcement has since said.

The response Monday underscores the continuing fallout from the siege of the U.S. Capitol by some President Trump supporters on Jan. 6. National Guard from across the country, including Colorado, have been deployed to the Capitol to protect against any unrest at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Precautions include the FBI vetting all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington in case of an insider attack.

The acting Capitol police chief has said the lockdown Monday was out of an abundance of caution. Biden was not participating in the rehearsal.

