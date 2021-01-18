Hollingshed’s 32 points helps CU upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a 77-72 upset win over No. 1 Stanford.

Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexi Hull’s 3-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give Colorado its first win over a top-ranked team in program history.

It also ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cardinal after a couple of close calls last season. It was the second consecutive season that the Cardinal lost to an unranked team as No. 1. Texas knocked them off last time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.