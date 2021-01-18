Advertisement

Hollingshed’s 32 points helps CU upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72

First win over #1 in program history
Colorado women's basketball celebrates following a 77-72 victory over #1 Stanford
Colorado women's basketball celebrates following a 77-72 victory over #1 Stanford(KCNC)
By MICHAEL KELLY
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a 77-72 upset win over No. 1 Stanford.

Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexi Hull’s 3-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give Colorado its first win over a top-ranked team in program history.

It also ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cardinal after a couple of close calls last season. It was the second consecutive season that the Cardinal lost to an unranked team as No. 1. Texas knocked them off last time.

