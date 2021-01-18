Advertisement

Cowboys for Trump leader arrested over US Capitol riot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico county official and founder of the group Cowboys for Trump who had vowed to return to Washington after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to place a flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested Sunday by the FBI.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Griffin told investigators that he was “caught up” in the crowd, which pushed its way through the barricades and entered the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, but he said he did not enter the building and instead remained on the U.S. Capitol steps.

A video posted to Griffin’s personal Facebook page shows Griffin in the restricted areas, according to the affidavit.

Griffin did not immediately respond to phone or text messages seeking comment.

On Thursday, Griffin, said he planned to travel with firearms to Washington, D.C., for Biden’s inauguration.

“I’m gonna be there on Jan. 20 ... and I’m gonna take a stand for our country and for our freedoms,” Griffin said during a meeting of the Otero County Board of Commissioners.

“I’m gonna leave either tonight or tomorrow. I’ve got a .357 Henry Big Boy rifle lever action that I’ve got in the trunk of my car and I’ve got a .357 single action revolver, the Colt Ruger Vaquero that I’ll have underneath the front seat on my right side and I will embrace my Second Amendment,” he said.

___

Associated Press journalist Morgan Lee contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Kenyon Dorsey
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

78-year-old killed in Teller County crash
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Family seeks missing Texas woman after her 1-year-old found alone in car
FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at...
Dave Bautista offers $20K reward in case of manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back