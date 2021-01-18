Advertisement

Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20

Buccaneers advance to AFC Championship
El quarterback Tom Brady (12), de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, delante del outside linebacker...
El quarterback Tom Brady (12), de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, delante del outside linebacker Demario Davis, de los Saints de Nueva Orleans, en la segunda mitad de su duelo divisional en los playoffs de la NFL, el domingo 17 de enero de 2021, en Nueva Orleans. (AP Foto/Butch Dill)(AP Foto/Butch Dill)
By BRETT MARTEL
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tom Brady’s best game in three tries against New Orleans has the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs and Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home - perhaps for good.

Brady and the Bucs’ offense turned three of the Saints’ four turnovers, which included three Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Two touchdowns came on short passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. Brady also scored on a 1-yard run. The Bucs advanced to the NFC championship game in Green Bay.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/17/2021 9:46:40 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Kenyon Dorsey
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

Latest News

Colorado women's basketball celebrates following a 77-72 victory over #1 Stanford
Hollingshed’s 32 points helps CU upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Clarkson helps Jazz to 5th straight, beat Nuggets 109-105
Air Force Falcons logo
Chris Joyce scores 21, Air Force rallies past Wyoming 72-69
Colorado Avalanche logo
Landeskog scores 200th goal, Avalanche rout Blues 8-0