78-year-old killed in Teller County crash
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI after law enforcement says he killed an elderly man in a crash outside Divide.
The suspected drunk driver was traveling westbound in a Ford F-150 on Highway 24 when he veered out of the roadway and smashed into a Kia Forte that was stopped in the right shoulder. State Patrol says the 78-year-old driver of the Kia was killed at the scene.
The passenger inside the Kia and the suspect driver were both uninjured.
The collision was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Troopers are asking witnesses to the crash to call 719-544-2424.
Neither the suspect driver or the victim has been identified as of Monday morning.
